JKEDI, GDC Kishtwar organise Entrepreneurship awareness Programme

The proceedings of the event centred around the crucial theme of "Entrepreneurship and Startup" and inspired and educated the budding entrepreneurs of Kishtwar district. The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Prof MM Mattoo, Head of Department (Education) and Organiser of the event, spearheaded this valuable initiative, emphasizing the significance of entrepreneurship in today's dynamic business landscape. Prof. Mattoo's vision and leadership played a pivotal role in the event's success.

Dr Jyoti Parihar, Principal of Government Degree College Kishtwar, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Her presence added prestige to the event and underscored the academic institution's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent.