JKEDI, GDC Kishtwar organise Entrepreneurship awareness Programme

Kishtwar, Sep 10: To foster entrepreneurial spirit and promote startups in the region, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) District Office Kishtwar, in partnership with Government Degree College Kishtwar, today organised an enlightening Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme on the College Campus.
The proceedings of the event centred around the crucial theme of "Entrepreneurship and Startup" and inspired and educated the budding entrepreneurs of Kishtwar district. The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Prof MM Mattoo, Head of Department (Education) and Organiser of the event, spearheaded this valuable initiative, emphasizing the significance of entrepreneurship in today's dynamic business landscape. Prof. Mattoo's vision and leadership played a pivotal role in the event's success.
Dr Jyoti Parihar, Principal of Government Degree College Kishtwar, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Her presence added prestige to the event and underscored the academic institution's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent.
The highlight of the program featured resource persons and speakers from JKEDI, who shared their insights and expertise. Waseem Afzal Naik, District Nodal Officer, JKEDI Kishtwar, and Dr. Vinod Kumar, Senior Faculty from JKEDI, illuminated the audience with their knowledge and experiences in the field of entrepreneurship. Their engaging presentations left a lasting impact on the attendees.
In a gesture of gratitude, Dr Madhu Bala, Head of Department (Commerce) at Government Degree College Kishtwar, delivered a heartfelt Vote of Thanks. Her words of appreciation extended to all participants, guests, and organizers for their contributions towards making the Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme a resounding success.
This collaborative effort between JKEDI and Government Degree College Kishtwar serves as a testament to the commitment of both institutions in promoting entrepreneurship and fostering innovation among the youth of Kishtwar district. It is expected that such initiatives will pave the way for a brighter and more entrepreneurial future in the region.