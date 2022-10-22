JKEDI holds meeting on Jan Abhiyan, B2V

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Saturday convened a meeting regarding the activities to be covered under Jan Abhiyan and Back to Village programme.
A statement of JKEDI issued here said Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat chaired the preparatory meeting with all vertical and scheme in charges and District Nodal Officers of the institute regarding the activities to be undertaken in Jan Abhiyan and ‘Back to Village’ programme phase IV (B2V4) across J&K.
The statement said that the officers of the districts and Jammu region were connected online.
It said that Bhat deliberated upon the set targets for Jan Abhiyan and B2V4 for the institute and stressed an all-inclusive and vigorous approach towards involving all sections of the society and enrolling them under different self-employment and capacity-building schemes of the institute.
He directed the officers to organise public outreach programmes in every district involving panchayats and various social groups in the villages with a proper synergy with all the concerned line departments.
Bhat directed incharges of the Centre for Women Entrepreneurship to involve women in their outreach programmes across J&K.
“Women empowerment is an important step and will lead to a prosperous J&K,” he said.
The statement said that Bhat and the faculty of the institute would also visit villages across J&K to participate and create awareness regarding various government schemes and initiatives.
It said that a delegation of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Chapter headed by its Chairman, Vicky Shaw also met Bhat.
The statement said that Bhat stressed the need to collaborate with the PHD Chamber for creating an enabling entrepreneurial ecosystem across J&K.
It said that the chamber requested to conduct knowledge exchange programmes with the faculty of the institute and reach out to the schools, colleges, and universities.
The statement said that the delegation assured handholding support to the aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to use MSME facilitation centers, IPR, and other services.