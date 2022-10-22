JKEDI holds meeting on Jan Abhiyan, B2V

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Saturday convened a meeting regarding the activities to be covered under Jan Abhiyan and Back to Village programme.

A statement of JKEDI issued here said Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat chaired the preparatory meeting with all vertical and scheme in charges and District Nodal Officers of the institute regarding the activities to be undertaken in Jan Abhiyan and ‘Back to Village’ programme phase IV (B2V4) across J&K.

The statement said that the officers of the districts and Jammu region were connected online.