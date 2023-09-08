JKEDI invites startups to register under J&K Startup policy

Srinagar, Sep 8: Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today convened a meeting of senior faculty members of the Institute to accelerate the registration of Startups under the Jammu and Kashmir Startup Policy.
During the meeting, Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat emphasised on the crucial role that startups play in strengthening economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and advancing technological innovations. He reiterated the Government's unwavering commitment to create an enabling and sustainable environment for startups to flourish in J&K, thereby making significant contributions to the Union Territory's socio-economic development.
“It is imperative that startups and business owners in Jammu and Kashmir take full advantage of the benefits offered under the Government's Startup Policy. These benefits can serve as catalysts for the success of their ventures. We must ensure that startups register themselves on 'www.startupjk.com' portal to avail these benefits,” he said.
“All faculty members and district officers of the Institute should actively work towards increasing the number of registered startups under this initiative. It is crucial to ensure a broad representation from all corners of the Union Territory, including remote, border, and tribal areas", he maintained.
We must provide comprehensive guidance and support to aspiring entrepreneurs to facilitate a smoother registration journey, he added.
JKEDI is the UT Nodal Agency for the implementation of the J&K Startup Policy. The policy offers a wide array of incentives and benefits to startups, including support in financial linkages, mentorship programs, and access to state-of-the-art infrastructure.
Some of the features of the policy are providing of Office Space, Monthly Allowance, Assistance for Product Research and Development/Marketing/Publicity, Energy Assistance, Patent Filing Cost Reimbursement, Tax benefits/ Exemptions, Public Procurement Self Certification of compliance under Labour Laws, Exposure visits and workshops for Start-ups Infrastructure Support in addition to others.
These measures are strategically designed to encourage local talent to transform innovative concepts into thriving businesses, ultimately fostering economic self-sufficiency in the region.
Further, the Director encouraged faculty members and DNOs to identify promising startup ideas and facilitate their seamless integration into the vibrant startup ecosystem.
Startups looking to register under J&K Startup Policy can visit the website www.startupjk.com, where they can access registration details and additional information about the policy.
Moreover, startups can directly reach out to In Charge CIIBM, JKEDI, Vishal Ray, on 9419216208 and Imtiyaz Ahad Malla, Associate Project Manager, JKEDI, on 8825014846 or 01933-222267.