JKEDI invites startups to register under J&K Startup policy

During the meeting, Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat emphasised on the crucial role that startups play in strengthening economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and advancing technological innovations. He reiterated the Government's unwavering commitment to create an enabling and sustainable environment for startups to flourish in J&K, thereby making significant contributions to the Union Territory's socio-economic development.

“It is imperative that startups and business owners in Jammu and Kashmir take full advantage of the benefits offered under the Government's Startup Policy. These benefits can serve as catalysts for the success of their ventures. We must ensure that startups register themselves on 'www.startupjk.com' portal to avail these benefits,” he said.