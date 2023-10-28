JKEDI organises awareness programme for GDC Doda students

Doda, Oct 28: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today organised an awareness programme on “Innovation to Startups” aimed at nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among the students of Government Degree College Doda. The orientation program was held under the overall supervision of Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmed Bhat.
The programme was part of the campaign launched by the Institute to cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of J&K as it is important to empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life.
Vishal Ray, In Charge, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Business Modelling, JKEDI explained the need for exploring the ideas related to innovation and technology. He urged the participating students to express their innovative ideas so that the institute is able to help them to turn those ideas into profitable business ventures. More than 150 students attended the programme held at Government Degree College, Doda.
Imtiyaz Ahmad Mantoo, District Nodal Officer, Doda, JKEDI explained the importance of becoming an entrepreneur for social and economic development of the nation. He also gave information to the students regarding various self employment schemes of UT administration for the persons who want to become entrepreneur.
Besides Principal GDC Doda, Attar Singh Kotwal, faculty members of the college also participated in the programme. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Sumit Kotwal, In Charge, Institute Innovation Council of GDC Doda.
In his address, Attar Singh Kotwal said that the main objective of the programme is to bring mass awareness about the Startup Policy and self employment schemes of UT to inculcate spirit of innovation among the youth to give flip to the conversion of innovative ideas into profitable business ventures.