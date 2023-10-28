JKEDI organises awareness programme for GDC Doda students

The programme was part of the campaign launched by the Institute to cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of J&K as it is important to empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life.

Vishal Ray, In Charge, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Business Modelling, JKEDI explained the need for exploring the ideas related to innovation and technology. He urged the participating students to express their innovative ideas so that the institute is able to help them to turn those ideas into profitable business ventures. More than 150 students attended the programme held at Government Degree College, Doda.