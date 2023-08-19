JKEDI organises awareness programme on IPR

Pulwama Aug 19: To nurture understanding and awareness about Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), in collaboration with 'Innove Intellects', today organised a comprehensive online awareness program.
The event was conducted under the aegis of the National IP Awareness Mission (NIPAM), aiming to foster knowledge and expertise in this crucial domain.
Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat in his address, underscored the significance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in enabling individuals to make well-informed choices regarding the protection of their intellectual creations.
He highlighted the importance of hosting such informative initiatives, as they can serve as a transformative measure in cultivating an environment of innovation and a culture where intellectual property assumes a foundational role within the entrepreneurial landscape of J&K.