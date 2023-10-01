JKEDI organises cleanliness drives across UT

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) took a determined step towards cleanliness today by organizing an extensive cleanliness drive as part of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2023 initiative.
A statement said that the drive was carried out across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as a heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary on October 2.
Director JKEDI, faculty members, and officials of the Institute actively participated in various swachhata activities on the ground, exemplifying their commitment to the principles of cleanliness and sanitation as advocated by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
The participants across all offices also took a Swachh Pledge to make this initiative a success and a part of daily lives.
The comprehensive cleanliness campaign spanned across the offices of JKEDI located in the UT of J&K. The drive was carried out at both the regional offices of JKEDI, located in Jammu and Srinagar, Centre for Women Entrepreneurship, situated in Jammu and Srinagar and across all 20 district offices of the Institute.
Director, JKEDI, expressed profound gratitude towards all participants and emphasized the organization's unwavering commitment to the values and principles held dear by Mahatma Gandhi.
He underscored the paramount importance of such initiatives in building a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future for the Union Territory. He reiterated that this cleanliness drive represents a sustained and ongoing effort by the Institute to positively contribute to the communities it serves. It reflects JKEDI's unwavering commitment to nurturing a clean and sustainable environment.
Participants ardently worked towards maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of these locations. This widespread initiative aimed to raise awareness and instil a sense of responsibility for cleanliness at the grassroots level. The significance of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign goes beyond the physical act of cleaning. It symbolizes a collective commitment to a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment.