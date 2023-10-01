JKEDI organises cleanliness drives across UT

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) took a determined step towards cleanliness today by organizing an extensive cleanliness drive as part of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2023 initiative.

A statement said that the drive was carried out across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as a heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary on October 2.

Director JKEDI, faculty members, and officials of the Institute actively participated in various swachhata activities on the ground, exemplifying their commitment to the principles of cleanliness and sanitation as advocated by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The participants across all offices also took a Swachh Pledge to make this initiative a success and a part of daily lives.