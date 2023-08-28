JKEDI organises Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme

Kishtwar, Aug 28: In continuation to its effort to foster entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Kishtwar (JKEDI), today conducted an enlightening Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) for the students in the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Kishtwar.
The event witnessed a remarkable turnout of aspiring entrepreneurs and enthusiastic students, all eager to explore the realms of entrepreneurship.
The JKEDI, with its unwavering commitment to nurture entrepreneurship in the region, orchestrated this Awareness Programme as a step towards instilling a culture of innovation and enterprise among the educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir.