JKEDI organises ‘Funding Ke Funde’ event

The event aimed to equip women startups and aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to successfully raise funding for their ventures while navigating legal and compliance challenges.

Under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and the guidance of Vikramjeet Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, the event ‘Funding Ke Funde’ was organized, bringing together an esteemed lineup of industry experts and successful entrepreneurs to share their insights and experiences.