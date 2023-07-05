JKEDI organises idea-pitching session for startups

Pulwama, July 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today organised an idea-pitching session, underscoring the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.
The event, held in collaboration with various stakeholders, provided an invaluable platform for startups from J&K to present their innovative ideas and seek support from experienced professionals in the industry.
This programme was organised under the overall leadership of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, J&K and is part of a series of events organised by JKEDI regularly across the length and breadth of the UT.
Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The pitching session at JKEDI was an exceptional opportunity for startups from J&K to showcase their innovative ideas. We are committed to supporting these budding entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to thrive in the competitive business environment."
The event brought together a diverse group of aspiring entrepreneurs, investors including a leading Kashmiri businessman, Rafiq Khan and mentors who shared a common goal: to explore and nurture the growing startup ecosystem in J&K.
The event attracted a broad spectrum of startups across different sectors, including technology, e-commerce, educational services, and social impact initiatives. A few among them include Aspire Educational Service Private Limited, Sky Robo Drones Private Limited, NEKOD Software Solutions Private Limited, United Floritech, Walnut Willie, Kashmir Kraft and many other innovative startups.
This unique event embraced both physical and virtual participation, reflecting the dynamic nature of the evolving startup landscape. Startups from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir were able to connect and present their ideas remotely, further amplifying the inclusivity and reach of the event. The event saw the participation of more than 100 aspiring and established entrepreneurs.
The pitching session served as a platform for entrepreneurs to present their compelling business models, demonstrating their potential to address key challenges and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the UT. The participating startups showcased their passion, ingenuity, and resilience, impressing investors and mentors with their vision for positive change.
Investors and mentors actively engaged with the entrepreneurs, offering valuable insights, guidance, and constructive feedback. The interactive sessions fostered meaningful discussions and forged connections that can potentially pave the way for future collaborations and investments.