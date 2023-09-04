JKEDI organises IPR Awareness Programme

Pulwama: To raise understanding and awareness about Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), in collaboration with Govt Degree College for Women (GDCW), Pulwama, today organised a comprehensive awareness program.
This initiative marks the commencement of the ‘Brashtachar Mukt - J&K’ week, designed to combat corruption and promote transparent and accountable governance within the region.
The program witnessed active participation from students and individuals eager to delve into the intricate world of Intellectual Property Rights. This awareness program aligns seamlessly with the broader goal of promoting ethical practices and integrity within the administrative and entrepreneurial domains of J&K.
As part of the inaugural session, Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat delivered insightful remarks highlighting the importance of this initiative. He emphasised the pivotal role that awareness programs such as these play in nurturing a culture of transparency and accountability. He underscored that an informed understanding of Intellectual Property Rights is not only vital for innovation but also for establishing a robust, corruption-free ecosystem in J&K.
The ‘Brashtachar Mukt - J&K’ week, initiated with this IPR awareness program by JKEDI, aims to pave the way for a broader movement towards eradicating corruption and promoting ethical governance practices. By empowering individuals with knowledge about IPRs, this endeavour not only nurtures innovation but also strengthens the foundations of a more transparent and accountable society, said Director JKEDI.
“Various aspects of IPR, including design, GI registration, patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and others, are integral to this effort. Startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs must be vigilant and report any obstacles they face in this regard. They should not hesitate to identify individuals hindering progress so that appropriate action can be taken within the framework of the law. They should use the digital services of the Government for more accountability”, said Bhat.
He further emphasized the pivotal role of students in shaping the future of society and the nation. He underscored the importance of addressing corruption and promoting good governance, as these factors are essential for a brighter and more prosperous future.