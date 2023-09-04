JKEDI organises IPR Awareness Programme

Pulwama: To raise understanding and awareness about Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), in collaboration with Govt Degree College for Women (GDCW), Pulwama, today organised a comprehensive awareness program.

This initiative marks the commencement of the ‘Brashtachar Mukt - J&K’ week, designed to combat corruption and promote transparent and accountable governance within the region.

The program witnessed active participation from students and individuals eager to delve into the intricate world of Intellectual Property Rights. This awareness program aligns seamlessly with the broader goal of promoting ethical practices and integrity within the administrative and entrepreneurial domains of J&K.