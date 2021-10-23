JKEDI Steering Committee clears 49 cases of aspiring entrepreneurs

As many as 39 cases of the candidates trained by the Institute under Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) and 10 candidates trained under NMDFC were placed before the steering committee for its consideration and necessary approval. All the cases were approved for the soft loan facility under the Term Loan scheme of NMDFC, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India.

An amount of Rs. 2.69 crores as appraised cost for these 49 cases of Self-employment/Entrepreneurship was approved by the steering committee, which includes the term loan component of 78.838 Lakhs and working capital of 190.86 lakhs.