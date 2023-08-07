Business

JKEDI, TiE Chandigarh collaborate to boost entrepreneurial ecosystem in UT

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global through TiE Chandigarh have joined hands to start TiE- J&K Chapter, which is set to take off initially as a satellite extension of TiE Chandigarh.

This initiative marks a significant step towards harnessing the immense entrepreneurial potential of J&K. The collaboration will provide budding and established entrepreneurs with a platform to connect, learn, and thrive.

The Chief Mentor and former President of TiE Chandigarh, Jitin Talwar, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker. With a wealth of experience in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Talwar shared invaluable insights into the transformative potential of the TiE-J&K Chapter.

Accompanying him was Kashish Mittal, a distinguished entrepreneur and former IAS officer, who is also a prominent member of TiE Chandigarh.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI presided over the event and shared his insights about the significance of opening of the J&K Chapter.

“JKEDI will act as a bridge and will strive to connect entrepreneurs and policy makers across the country. When the TiE-J&K Chapter will open, it will encompass an array of engaging workshops, seminars, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities, providing entrepreneurs and startups with a comprehensive toolkit to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the business world. These collaborative efforts have been made possible through the unwavering endeavours of the J&K Government under the leadership of Hon’ble Lt. Governor and the guidance of Commissioner Secretary, I&C,” he said in his address.

A dedicated coordination group comprising local entrepreneurs has been established. This group will play a crucial role in outlining the necessary procedures for the formal inclusion and seamless integration of the J&K Chapter into the larger TiE network.

Jitin Talwar offered his insightful perspective on this transformative partnership. He highlighted the significance of TiE Chandigarh's expansion into J&K, emphasizing that it represents a momentous stride towards creating an ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, stimulates economic advancement, and nurtures innovation.

