JKEDI, TiE Chandigarh collaborate to boost entrepreneurial ecosystem in UT

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global through TiE Chandigarh have joined hands to start TiE- J&K Chapter, which is set to take off initially as a satellite extension of TiE Chandigarh.

This initiative marks a significant step towards harnessing the immense entrepreneurial potential of J&K. The collaboration will provide budding and established entrepreneurs with a platform to connect, learn, and thrive.

The Chief Mentor and former President of TiE Chandigarh, Jitin Talwar, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker. With a wealth of experience in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Talwar shared invaluable insights into the transformative potential of the TiE-J&K Chapter.

Accompanying him was Kashish Mittal, a distinguished entrepreneur and former IAS officer, who is also a prominent member of TiE Chandigarh.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI presided over the event and shared his insights about the significance of opening of the J&K Chapter.