JKEDI trains 375 women under Tejaswani Scheme

In Jammu region, 204 candidates from Udhampur, Samba, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts completed the EDP, while 171 candidates from Budgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Pulwana, Shopian and Ganderbal completed the programme in Kashmir region.

During the EDP, the candidates were apprised about various opportunities available for women entrepreneurs in the UT.

They were facilitated to develop a viable business idea and imparted business and managerial skills. The business ideas generated are backed by comprehensive market/field research.

The EDP also included various inputs about business regulations required to set up a unit. The candidates had a live interaction with successful women entrepreneurs, Government officials and experts of J&K Bank from respective districts.