JKEDI trains 375 women under Tejaswani Scheme

Jammu: A batch of 375 aspiring women entrepreneurs have passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
The 10-Day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) was held under Tejaswani Livelihood Scheme across 15 districts of the Union Territory to achieve the special endeavor of Mission Youth of J&K Government to empower the young women by helping them to become self-reliant.
In Jammu region, 204 candidates from Udhampur, Samba, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts completed the EDP, while 171 candidates from Budgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Pulwana, Shopian and Ganderbal completed the programme in Kashmir region.
During the EDP, the candidates were apprised about various opportunities available for women entrepreneurs in the UT.
They were facilitated to develop a viable business idea and imparted business and managerial skills. The business ideas generated are backed by comprehensive market/field research.
The EDP also included various inputs about business regulations required to set up a unit. The candidates had a live interaction with successful women entrepreneurs, Government officials and experts of J&K Bank from respective districts.
JKEDI is committed to providing business assistance and support services to aspiring entrepreneurs. The Institute will compile detailed project reports (DPR) of every successful candidate, and this report will enable them to avail financial assistance and professionally manage their units.
The female entrepreneurs shall be facilitated by Mission Youth to avail financial assistance under Mudra loan from J&K Bank to the extent of Rs 5.00 lakh.
Mission Youth, J&K shall provide an amount of Rs. 50,000 or 10 percent of project cost (whichever is minimum) as subsidy. Besides, the interest component of the loan shall also be sponsored by Mission Youth as a special incentive.