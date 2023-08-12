JKGTCA thanks CS for addressing their long pending demand

Srinagar, Aug 12: Jammu and Kashmir Goods Transport Companies Association (JKGTCA) has thanked Chief Secretary for addressing their long pending issues.
According to a statement by Muhammad Siddiq Ronga, President JKGTCA, the Association had given a representation to Chief Secretary J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta, regarding the dilapidated condition of Goods Transport Nagar Parimpora.
“In this regard, we are all very grateful to him for immediately releasing the funds and giving instructions to start the work as soon as possible. Along with this, Haris Handoo, Vice Chairman of SDA gave instructions to call for tender for this work immediately,” the statement said.