JKHARA, JKHC, RAK seek 2015 user charges

Srinagar: A joint delegation of JK Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA), Hoteliers Club and Restaurant Owners Association today called on Srinagar Municipal Commissioner and apprised him of the issues the hospitality sector is facing.
The delegation was led by Chowdhary Muhammad Showkat, President JKHARA, Adil Khan Sr. Vice President JKHARA, Manzoor Pakhtoon, General Secretary JKHARA, Tariq Ghani Secretary-General. Hoteliers Club, Sheikh Feroz President RAK and Sheikh Imraan Secretary-General RAK.
Chowdhury urged the SMC Commissioner that the seasonal user charges may be levied on hotels and restaurants as was prevalent in the year 2015.
Tariq Rashid Ghani hailed SMC Commissioner for his untiring efforts in making the city clean and providing all basic facilities to the citizens and hospitality sector.
He also assured full support to the Corporation in developing Srinagar as a smart city.