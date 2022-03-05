JKHEU welcomes new Deputy Director

Srinagar, Mar 5: A delegation of senior leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Employees Union headed by its President and General Secretary Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC), Suhaib Munshi today welcomed Mirza Shahid Ali Beigh's appointment as Deputy Director Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir.
As per the statement, all the employees of the Department of Handloom and Handicrafts, along with senior officers were present.
Suhaib Munshi, along with the other members of the Union expressed immense pleasure while welcoming Mirza Shahid Ali Beigh as the new Deputy Director of the Department. He said that the new Dy Director's association with the Handloom and Handicrafts department will boost the development and work culture of the department.
He added that an individual of such calibre will help the department to enter into a new era of success and prosperity. “He has been transferred when the merger of Department of Handloom and Department of Handicrafts is still in its initial stages and many modalities are yet to be formalized.
We are hopeful that he will prioritize the aspirations of employees as well as artisans and will not leave them in despair,” a statement from the union said.