JKHPMC approves 2500 MT CA Store in Sopore

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Navin Choudhary today chaired the 61st Board of Directors Meeting (BoDs) of Jammu & Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) Ltd

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary said that the Corporation is on course to become profit-making and self-sustainable soon as it has embarked on a slew of new initiatives and establishment of post-harvest infrastructure projects in the UT of J&K.