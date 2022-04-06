JKHPMC approves 2500 MT CA Store in Sopore

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Navin Choudhary today chaired the 61st Board of Directors Meeting (BoDs) of Jammu & Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) Ltd
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary said that the Corporation is on course to become profit-making and self-sustainable soon as it has embarked on a slew of new initiatives and establishment of post-harvest infrastructure projects in the UT of J&K.
Managing Director, JKHPMC, Shafat Sultan gave a detailed presentation and progress report on the various projects undertaken by the Corporation viz CA Stores, Pack Houses, Common Incubation Centers (CICs), Developing district Shopian as Apple Cluster under the Cluster Development Programme (CDP) of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, GoI etc.
The Board approved the CAPEX Budget proposals of the Corporation for the FY 2022-23 to the tune of Rs 11 crore, which envisages the establishment of a 2500 MT CA Store in Doabgah, Sopore with NABARD/AIF funding and construction of two Fruit & Vegetable Aggregation and Processing Centers one each in Kashmir & Jammu regions of the UT.
Principal Secretary remarked that the implementation of the cluster development programme in Shopian in order to make the district’s apple globally competitive would be a game-changer for the connected stakeholders.
Navin Choudhary also directed the Corporation management to speed up the process of completing the audit for the remaining period as per the timelines shared by JKHPMC with the “Committee on Papers laid on the Table of Rajya Sabha” in Feb 2022.
The Board advised the Corporation management to complete the post-harvest infrastructure projects under execution like Cold Room and Pack House in Narwal Jammu, Food Cluster in Doabgah, Sopore, CA Stores in Behrampora, Baramulla & Rambirpora, Anantnag Common Incubation Centres at Doabgah-Sopore, Achabal-Anantnag and Narwal-Jammu during the FY 2022-23.