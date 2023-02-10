JKHPMC to develop Shopian as ‘Apple Cluster’

The letter of acceptance in this regard has been issued by the Ministry in favour of JKHPMC with M/s FIL Industries Limited, as the implementing Agency with technical support by National Horticulture Board (NHB).

In this regard, the NHB’s team from New Delhi were on a two-day visit to Srinagar and Shopian on February 9 to 10 for finalizing the components to be set up by FIL Industries in the Apple Cluster, under the programme.