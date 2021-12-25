JKI to focus on export market: Chief Secretary

The facility, having a total floor area of 2700 square feet spread over two floors, will facilitate display cum sale of silk and wool products being manufactured by JKI besides would also be used for institutional sales and as a liaison office for exports.

Principal Secretary informed that modernization of government woollen mills Bemina is under progress and expected to be completed by the end of January 2022 which besides helping in generation of revenue for JKI would also provide a market to the sheep rearers of the UT.