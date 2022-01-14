JKIDFC to raise Rs 2000 crore to fund languishing projects

As per the official document, the corporation has invited tenders from the Reserve Bank of India regulated financial institutions to lend money to the corporation.

A tender copy uploaded by the corporation on its website reads as "... sealed Expression of Interest (EOI) from reputed RBI regulated banking and financial institutions/companies of the country, to submit written proposals for advancing loans of Rs. 2,000 crore to be availed during remaining months of the current financial year 2021-22 and a quarter of next financial year (2022-23)."