JKMPCL celebrates National Milk Day

Srinagar, Nov 26: JKMPCL on Saturday celebrated National Milk Day to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of the 'Father of the White Revolution' Dr Verghese Kurien.
As per the statement, JKMPCL is an apex dairy cooperative organisation of J&K union territory with a network of more than 40,000 milk producers across the J&K associated with us through more than 850 village dairy co-operative societies. The JKMPCL produces and markets the Milk & Milk products by the name of Snowcap brand all over J&K.
"To support the milk producers against the threat of lumpy skin disease, JKMPCL took up active measures by providing the milk producers with the following support 75000 deworming tablets at a subsidised rate of @ 5 Rs per tablet to kill germs in the stomach and enhance the productivity of cattle, Free distribution of 8.5 lakh vaccine tablets, costing approximately Rs 50 lakh, hired a veterinary doctor for providing health care support for producers, distributed 45000 free steel pails."
Snowcap milk has started a campaign of “commitment to hygiene” and is taking active measures to promote environmental sustainability through conducting multiple Initiatives.