JKMPCL clocks `200 Cr turnover

The Chairman while addressing the general body extended his felicitations and said that JKMPCL has achieved tremendous growth in sales business and has recorded Rs 200 crore turnover during the last financial year.

“Despite many challenging circumstances due to the Covid-19, our operations of collection, processing and supply of milk continued uninterrupted. Even during these tough times, our procurement increased and achieved the highest ever milk collection of 94,000 litres per day during 2020-21.”

Dr. R. S. Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul) expressed his immense joy while addressing the general body.

He appreciated all the stakeholders especially milk producing farmers for giving their contributions for making JKMPCL financially a viable cooperative of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that JKMPCL continued its operations uninterrupted even amid the pandemic of Covid-19 when global trade was at stand still and JKMPCL had been able to collect milk procurement almost 3 times more than over the previous year.

He said that we altogether envisage eye on achieving the target of Rs 500 crore turnover in near future which needs our collective efforts to continue like a team to achieve the set goal.

Chief Executive Officer JKMPCL thanked all those who have helped to make JKMPCL’s operations successful. He said that the progress of JKMPCL has been achieved due to the sincere interest of the milk producers of Jammu & Kashmir and their commitment to make a viable cooperative organization for Dairy Development in the Union Territory.