JKMPCL clocks Rs 270 crore turnover

Srinagar: The 19th Annual General body meeting of the ‘Jammu & Kashmir Milk Producers’ Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL)’ was held at Teachers Bhawan Gandhinagar Jammu under the Chairmanship of A K Angurana, Chairman, Board of JKMPCL. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF Ltd. also attended the meeting.

A statement said that the Annual General Body Meeting was also attended by Elected Board Directors of JKMPCL along with 211 Chairmans/members of Village Dairy Cooperative Societies from J&K.

The Chairman while addressing the general body extended his felicitations to the participating members and said, "JKMPCL has emerged as the apex dairy cooperative organization of J&K, empowering thousands of milk producers by supporting their livelihoods, along with ensuring consistent supply of quality milk and milk products to our valued consumers. JKMPCL’s success story would not have been possible without the unwavering support and dedication of our farmer members, the visionary leadership from GCMMF (Amul), and the trust and faith bestowed upon us by our shareholders (i.e., village-level dairy cooperatives associated with JKMPCL) and certainly the hard work and perseverance of our employees."

He said that he is proud of the collective accomplishments of JKMPCL as we have witnessed consistent growth in milk procurement, processing capacity and market presence.

It merits mentioning that during the last year, despite the disruptive situation due to the eruption of Lumpy Skin Disease among the cattle, we have achieved 19% growth in sales turnover and for the first time JKMPCL crossed Rs 270 Crore turnover.

He said JKMPCL initiated a program for the distribution of free medicines to combat the eruption of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) which affected thousands of cattle across J&K.