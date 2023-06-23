JKMPCL organises awareness programme

The camp witnessed an overwhelming participation of Cooperative societies, milk producers and other progressive farmers of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mission Director, Dairy Development J&K highlighted the importance of Dairy Cooperative Societies and urged the participants’ especially unemployed youth to get benefit from centrally sponsored schemes for Dairy Development.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Budgam also urged the participants, especially educated youth in particular to set up their income-generating units viz Dairy units/farms and milk cooperative by taking benefits under IDDS & Dairy development programme under HADP to earn their livelihood.