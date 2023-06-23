JKMPCL organises awareness programme
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Co-operatives Limited (JKMPCL) in collaboration with Department of Animal Husbandry Budgam today organised a one-day awareness programme for Milk Producing farmers at Iskanderpora Beerwah.
A statement said that the programme was presided over by the Mission Director, Dairy Development J&K, Er Narinder Singh Bali along with Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Budgam, Dr Farooq Ahmed.
The camp witnessed an overwhelming participation of Cooperative societies, milk producers and other progressive farmers of the district.
Speaking on the occasion, Mission Director, Dairy Development J&K highlighted the importance of Dairy Cooperative Societies and urged the participants’ especially unemployed youth to get benefit from centrally sponsored schemes for Dairy Development.
Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Budgam also urged the participants, especially educated youth in particular to set up their income-generating units viz Dairy units/farms and milk cooperative by taking benefits under IDDS & Dairy development programme under HADP to earn their livelihood.