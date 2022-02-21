JKMPCL working to raise milk production to 3 lakh litres a day: officials

Srinagar, Feb: The Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL) is "working to raise the milk production capacity from 50,000 litres per day to 3 lakh litres per day" in the union territory with an active support of the government, officials said on Monday.
As per the officials, majority of the dairy producers in J&K are small holders having 2-3 animals with the UT is producing 70 lakh liters of milk per day.
To increase production, the government has started several schemes including the dairy entrepreneurship development scheme (DEDS) which focuses on setting up small dairy farms, said the officials.
Under the scheme, 15,000 dairy units of two cows each will be distributed as a special package for Jammu and Kashmir, they said adding the UT government is also working on cooperatives, as it helps to make milk production profitable with Jammu and Kashmir milk producers cooperative limited (JKMPCL) also working to raise the capacity from 50,000 LPD of milk production to 3 lakh LPD.
As per officials, Integrated dairy development scheme (IDDS) is another scheme "which not only focuses on providing financial assistance, but also supporting the dairy producer by providing milking machine, bulk milk cooling unit at 50% subsidy, paneer making machine, khoya making, dahi making, cream separator, ice cream making machine, butter and ghee making machine, milk van, milk ATM and DG Set".
Besides, several central government schemes are also being implemented like National livestock mission, Livestock health and disease control, Rashtriya Gokul mission (RGM), Kisan credit card (KCC) to livestock farmers, National program for dairy development etc, added the officials.
They said the government is working on several schemes on dairy development in Jammu and Kashmir to lift the rural economy and improve livelihoods in a bid to "double the farmers’ income by 2022 while also focussing on improving the socio-economic condition of people".
As per the officials, apart from several schemes, the government is looking at various interventions like genetic up-gradation of cattle, cattle induction, fodder development, milk procurement and processing and health coverage and risk management.
"The UT administration under the vibrant leadership of Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha is working tirelessly to improve the conditions of farmers and increase their income and fulfil the dream of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the income of farmers by 2022".
Significantly, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared Jerri settlement in Reasi district as the first ‘milk village’ of the Union Territory and sanctioned 57 more dairy farms under integrated dairy development scheme (IDDS) for the hamlet.
Many dairy entrepreneurs have also scripted success stories thereby reflecting the huge employment potential in the sector.
Manzoor Ahmad from Ramban district of Jammu division shifted from running a dry fruit shop to dairy business. Ahmad sells around 200 litres of milk per day. His dream of becoming an entrepreneur was fulfilled with guidance from the Animal Husbandry Department, Ramban.
The department offered him guidance on scientific lines to manage his dairy farm.
Starting with four cows at his dairy farm in Bankoot, Banihal but with the help of Animal Husbandry Department the number has now reached to 20 cows for his farm under the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS).
Hailing from a family with an agricultural background, there has been no looking back for Asiya Bashir who at the very beginning had the idea of becoming an entrepreneur, supporting her family financially.
In the southern district of Kashmir Shopian, Asiya set up a dairy farm under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS) of the department.
A resident of village Chiraath, Shopian, Asiya is successfully running her farm with 12 cows, of which six cows are giving milk and, according to her, is able to sell 90 to 100 liters per day through Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited.
Being an agrarian region, the agriculture sector contributes 16.18% to J&K’s GDP, of which 35% is contributed by the Dairy Sector which is one of the most important sectors and the vast population living in rural areas relies on dairy and livestock for their livelihood.
"Therefore, improving the position of the dairy sector in J&K is directly proportional to improving the socio-economic condition of people, " officials said.