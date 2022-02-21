JKMPCL working to raise milk production to 3 lakh litres a day: officials

As per the officials, majority of the dairy producers in J&K are small holders having 2-3 animals with the UT is producing 70 lakh liters of milk per day.

To increase production, the government has started several schemes including the dairy entrepreneurship development scheme (DEDS) which focuses on setting up small dairy farms, said the officials.

Under the scheme, 15,000 dairy units of two cows each will be distributed as a special package for Jammu and Kashmir, they said adding the UT government is also working on cooperatives, as it helps to make milk production profitable with Jammu and Kashmir milk producers cooperative limited (JKMPCL) also working to raise the capacity from 50,000 LPD of milk production to 3 lakh LPD.

As per officials, Integrated dairy development scheme (IDDS) is another scheme "which not only focuses on providing financial assistance, but also supporting the dairy producer by providing milking machine, bulk milk cooling unit at 50% subsidy, paneer making machine, khoya making, dahi making, cream separator, ice cream making machine, butter and ghee making machine, milk van, milk ATM and DG Set".

Besides, several central government schemes are also being implemented like National livestock mission, Livestock health and disease control, Rashtriya Gokul mission (RGM), Kisan credit card (KCC) to livestock farmers, National program for dairy development etc, added the officials.

They said the government is working on several schemes on dairy development in Jammu and Kashmir to lift the rural economy and improve livelihoods in a bid to "double the farmers’ income by 2022 while also focussing on improving the socio-economic condition of people".