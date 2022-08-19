JKPEHDA welcomes Bhupinder Kumar's posting as Admin Secy H&ME

While hailing the decision President JKPEHDA Mir Faizan hailed his appointment and said, "Bhupinder Kumar has impeccable integrity and excellent administrative skills and is the proper person to head the prestigious health department of the UT."

General Secretary JKPEHDA, Dr Masood ul Hassan while congratulating the newly appointed Administrative Secretary H&ME said, "We are happy that the government has chosen an administrator with utmost credibility for the highest chair and are hopeful that the health care system will grow and shine under his dynamic leadership."