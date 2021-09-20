JKRLM to create over 35000 jobs in J&K: Dr Sehrish

She further informed that, a total of 8085 applicants across Jammu and Kashmir have applied for the Program, Highest applications were received from Baramulla District in the Kashmir Division; and district Doda, from Jammu division.

Adding Further the Mission Director JKRLM said that 500 enterprises (244 from Jammu and 257 from Kashmir division) with the highest enterprise potential have been chosen for an intensive training program to be followed by mentoring while 5000 entrepreneurs will be exposed to various business enablement strategies including e-commerce sales, branding.

Dr Sehrish further briefed the media that 95% of the applicants reported to be operating within the state while the remaining 5% had operations nationally while as 45% applicants reported that given the right support they can offer employment to over 27000 rural women in the coming one year, with an average of 7.5 potential jobs being created per rural enterprise when supported through SAATH, while the remaining 55% applicants saw a new employment generation potential of around 2 persons per enterprise taking the total employment potential over 35000 in the UT of J&K. These 8000 odd SAATH programme applicants are employing approx 12000 employees presently, she added.