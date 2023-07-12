JKRLM wins SKOCH gold award for marketing avenues to SHGs

SKOCH award marks a significant milestone for JKRLM, being the first award received since the inception of the scheme. This recognition represents a remarkable accomplishment for the organization. The award is a recognition for the JKRLM for the hard work and dedication of the JKRLM team, especially its Mission Director, who has been instrumental in driving the Mission's major goal of creating marketing opportunities from district-level avenues to national-level platforms.

During the award process, the Mission first got an order of merit certificate based on its first round of presentation and voting and thereafter final judging was done on the final presentation delivered today by Mission Director JKRLM.