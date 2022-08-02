JKRLM’s workshop for Homestay owners concludes

Srinagar, Aug 2: A two-day training cum workshop for the homestay owners of Kashmir Division organised by Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) concluded today here at the Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here.
Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, Mission Director JKRLM, Indu Kanwal Chib, CEO OYO Ankit Gupta, Additional Mission Director JKRLM, Reyaz Beigh, SHG members of UMEED besides other concerned officials were present on the concluding day of the program.
The workshop was held in collaboration with the global travel technology company, OYO. The prime focus of the workshop was to facilitate the SHG members regarding the services being provided by the OYO team to homestay owners.
A team experts from OYO Delhi imparted training to the 200 HomeStay owners of the Kashmir Division.
On the second day of the programme, the homestay owners were given training on hospitality, basic requirements of homestays, feedback importance, how OYO can help them to grow their homestay business etc.
On the occasion, Commissioner Secretary RDD expressed her satisfaction with the progress made through JKRLM by the SHG members. Women SHGs under Umeed have not only progressed in the handicrafts sector but are entering the new domains of business ventures as that of the services sector, she said
Adding further she expressed her expectations from SHG members to become the best service providers in the Homestay Sector.
J&K has a huge potential to attract tourists across the globe and there is a need to make the experiences of tourists more enriching, she added
She said the two-day programme was aimed to give skilled training to homestay owners and hoped for the Umeed run Home stays to become a unique experience for the onboarding guests.
At the end of the training program, a certificate distribution ceremony was also held during which potential homestay owners were given certificates.