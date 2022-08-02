JKRLM’s workshop for Homestay owners concludes

Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, Mission Director JKRLM, Indu Kanwal Chib, CEO OYO Ankit Gupta, Additional Mission Director JKRLM, Reyaz Beigh, SHG members of UMEED besides other concerned officials were present on the concluding day of the program.

The workshop was held in collaboration with the global travel technology company, OYO. The prime focus of the workshop was to facilitate the SHG members regarding the services being provided by the OYO team to homestay owners.