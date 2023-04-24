J&K’s food production expected to increase by 11% in 5 years: Economic Survey

The Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, survey says, is discharging the responsibility of promoting all agriculture activities in the UT for the benefit of the farming community by way of the use of innovative scientific agriculture practices to bring major economic transformation in this sector and to make it a sustainable and remunerative economic activity for the farming community.

The government, it said, is providing requisite assistance for shifting from Commodity based to Product Based approach besides initiating assertive market-oriented programs relevant to the agro-climatic scenario of J&K helping them to become an Agricultural entrepreneur.

“J&K has an edge over the rest of India by providing Off-season Vegetables which helps our farmers to have a monopoly over the market and hence provide them an enhanced price for their produce,” reveals the report. “This approach is being replicated in other areas on the basis of site-specific crop production.”

“A Holistic Agriculture Development Plan, it states has been developed comprising of 29 Project Proposals recommended by the UT Level Apex Committee for its implementation in the next 5 years which have been proposed by Dr Mangla Rai Committee having a financial commitment of Rs 5012.74 crore.”

“The expected outcome of these projects will be that gross agricultural output which is to the tune of Rs 37559 Cr. per year will grow to Rs 65701 Cr. per year over the next 5 years, the CAGR of Agriculture & Allied Sectors at the end of the project period shall grow to 11.08% from the current 2.02%, livelihood of 13 lakh farm families shall be secured with particular emphasis on 2.62 lakh marginal families, Rs 28142 Cr shall be added to the GSDP of J&K annually, 18861 new business enterprises shall be created, additional jobs to the tune of 2,87,910 shall be created in the Agriculture & Allied Sectors etc.”