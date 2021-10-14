J&K’s inflation at 7.39%, highest in India

As per the data, it is for the three consecutive month J&K’s inflation rate is above 7 percent.

Jammu and Kashmir’s inflation has witnessed an increase despite the fact that national retail inflation eased to 4.35 per cent in August mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released.

However in Jammu and Kashmir despite slowing national inflation rate, there is no breather for inhabitants of the Union Territory. Major factors attributing to the rising costs in the state is heavy dependence on imports from other places. J&K on an average imports goods and food items worth Rs 40,000 crore annually from other states. The ever increasing petroleum prices have become a major reason for the escalating inflation in the state, given the heavy transportation costs and tough terrain. With around 52 percent state and central taxes on fuel, the prices of petrol and diesel have shot up.

“Higher inflation rate in Jammu and Kashmir is a cause of concern for all of us, as it burdens the common man’s pocket and also reduces savings. Therefore the need of the hour is that government must take proactive measures to contain inflation rate in J&K which is higher than the national average rate,” said Muhammad Ismail, a trader.

Retail inflation declined to 4.35 percent in September, mainly due to lower food prices, according to government data released on Tuesday.