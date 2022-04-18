J&K’s power generation to increase by 5186 MWs in 5 years: MHA

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness an increase in aggregate power generation capacity by 5186 megawatts in the next five years as 21 hydropower projects are being developed in the Union Territory.
As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, in the next 5 years, 21 hydropower projects being developed with an aggregate capacity of 5186 MW. The major hydropower projects include Pakaldul, Kiru, Kwar, Uri (stage II), Dulhasti (stage II), Sawalkote, Kirthai-II and Rattle.
Prior to 2019 according to MHA, the hydropower capacity of J&K was 3505 MW.
Besides the generation, the transmission capacity to has witnessed an improvement.
As per the note of the MHA, J&K’s power transmission capacity has jumped up to 10362 MVA which was prior to 2019 at 634. Similarly, the line length of 220 KV is 1220 Circuit kilometres, which was earlier 694 Ckms, line length of 132 KV is 2265 Ckms from 1955 Ckms.
The distribution capacity is now 16754 MVA, in 2019 it was 12745 MVA, HT line length is 45101 which was three years back at 41204 Ckms, and LT line length is 96017 Ckms which has increased from 79754 Ckms in 2019, it states.
“New scheme “Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and projects worth Rs. 11767 crore approved to reduce AT&C losses and ensure 24x7 power availability.”
Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a new reforms-based and results-linked scheme introduced by the Ministry of Power (GoI) aimed at reduction of Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses, 100 percent prepaid metering, reduction of Average cost of Service- Aggregate Revenue Realised (ACS-ARR), developing modern DISCOMs and Leveraging Artificial Intelligence besides focusing on Operational Efficiency will be rolled out and made operational during 2022-23.
As per the PDD officials, Jammu and Kashmir government will install 6 lakh smart meters to reduce power losses and pilferages across the Union Territory in a phased manner.
“6 lakh Smart Pre-paid meters are to be installed (3 lakh each in Jammu & Kashmir Divisions) for preventing human intervention in billing/collection and subsequent reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.”
J&K is bestowed with an estimated hydro-power potential, out of which 14,867 MW has already been identified by Central Electricity Authority.
In this direction, 5 Mega Hydro-power projects viz Ratle (824 MW), Kirthai-II (930 MW) Sawalakote (1856 MW), Dulhasti-Stage II (258 MW) and Uri-I Stage-II (240 MW) have a total capacity of 4134 MW have been taken up for execution in collaboration with NHPC. The likely investment in these projects is Rs 34882 crore and on completion will make J&K power surplus.