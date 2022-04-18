J&K’s power generation to increase by 5186 MWs in 5 years: MHA

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness an increase in aggregate power generation capacity by 5186 megawatts in the next five years as 21 hydropower projects are being developed in the Union Territory.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, in the next 5 years, 21 hydropower projects being developed with an aggregate capacity of 5186 MW. The major hydropower projects include Pakaldul, Kiru, Kwar, Uri (stage II), Dulhasti (stage II), Sawalkote, Kirthai-II and Rattle.

Prior to 2019 according to MHA, the hydropower capacity of J&K was 3505 MW.