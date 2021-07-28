JKSDM initiates Youth Aspiration Survey and Skill Gap Survey

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission has initiated the process for much required “Youth Aspiration Survey” and “Skill Gap Survey” which will enable the Government and stakeholder departments and organizations to re-orient the skill initiatives as per youth aspirations and market requirements.

In order to provide impetus to the efforts of the UT Government in providing skilling opportunities to the youth, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has started the process of empanelment of reputed consultancy organization to formulate Skill Policy for J&K. The process shall include conducting job market and skill gap survey, youth aspirational survey which will lead to the development of the UT level Skill Policy.