JKSDM initiates Youth Aspiration Survey and Skill Gap Survey

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission has initiated the process for much required “Youth Aspiration Survey” and “Skill Gap Survey” which will enable the Government and stakeholder departments and organizations to re-orient the skill initiatives as per youth aspirations and market requirements.
In order to provide impetus to the efforts of the UT Government in providing skilling opportunities to the youth, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has started the process of empanelment of reputed consultancy organization to formulate Skill Policy for J&K. The process shall include conducting job market and skill gap survey, youth aspirational survey which will lead to the development of the UT level Skill Policy.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and Managing Director J&K Skill Development Mission, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that, Government intends to take all skill development stakeholders on board and conduct a grassroot level study to gain in-depth understanding of the existing skill ecosystem and analyze the demand and supply dynamics of the skilled labour market, youth aspirations and industry requirements. The skill gap survey and youth aspiration survey will serve as a precursor to setting J&K’s first Youth Placement Cell which is envisaged under Mission Youth, J&K in coordination with various stakeholders in government and private sector.