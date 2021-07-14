JKSDM launches MIS for Skill Profiling

Srinagar: Government has initiated the process for skill profiling, tracking of skilled youth for employment opportunities and working on soft skills for future requirements. Skill upgradation is a major outcome aimed under the new regime of Management Information System.
In order to ensure effective monitoring, coordination and implementation of skill development programs the J&K Skill Development Mission has initiated the process of developing Management Information System (MIS) for which Expression of Interest (EOI) has been issued by the mission for engagement of consultancy of national repute.
The introduction of MIS system will enhance the existing skill ecosystem and focus on skill profiling and tracking of skilled youth for gainful employment. Further, J&K Skill Development has also initiated the process for convergence of skill development courses with other organisation with special focus on market requirement and future skills.
“The MIS will provide an integrated IT system which will support all the activities right from candidate enrolment to payment to training providers, certification partners and post placement candidate support and tracking, ” said DrShahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department and Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission.
“MIS will design a paperless initiative which will be useful for real time information and timely action on all processes of skill development and will bring transparency into system so that general information is available to public,” said Shahid.
It was given to understand that the MIS will have the component of tracking pass outs from Polytechnics, ITIs, and other relevant skill development schemes such as PMKVY etc. The system shall provide a platform wherein accurate information about the number of skilled youth and their skill profile will be available. The information shall provide analytical data and insight about the kind of skills obtained by the trained candidates which can be effectively utilised by potential employers for seeking their services.
The J&K Skill Development Mission is also linking the MIS with the national portal and other workforce management portals across the country and will track the progress of training providers, transition of candidates from trainees to employees.
A dedicated team of officers including ShafquatAra, Incharge Administration/PMKVY, Er. Naresh Gupta, Incharge SANKALP, SyedTabassumGeelani, Incharge SANKALP, Kashmir, Er. Khalid Sheikh, Incharge MIS, JKSDM and consultants of Central University of Kashmir. has been deputed for skill profiling, consultative engagements and inter-sectoral coordination.
The tender document has been uploaded on the website www.jktenders.gov.in and is being published in leading national and local newspapers as well.