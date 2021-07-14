JKSDM launches MIS for Skill Profiling

Srinagar: Government has initiated the process for skill profiling, tracking of skilled youth for employment opportunities and working on soft skills for future requirements. Skill upgradation is a major outcome aimed under the new regime of Management Information System.

In order to ensure effective monitoring, coordination and implementation of skill development programs the J&K Skill Development Mission has initiated the process of developing Management Information System (MIS) for which Expression of Interest (EOI) has been issued by the mission for engagement of consultancy of national repute.

The introduction of MIS system will enhance the existing skill ecosystem and focus on skill profiling and tracking of skilled youth for gainful employment. Further, J&K Skill Development has also initiated the process for convergence of skill development courses with other organisation with special focus on market requirement and future skills.