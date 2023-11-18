JKSTD starts weekly activities to enhance productivity

Jammu, Nov 18: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir State Taxes Department (JKSTD) started weekly welfare activities for the mental and physical well-being of officers and officials of the department to boost their morale besides enhancing productivity and inculcating team spirit.

The department has planned to carry out activities related to health check-ups, sports, mental wellbeing and Swachata Abhiyan on each Saturday for the officials to boost their spirit of working.

As part of this initiative, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Administration an Enforcement Jammu, Namrita Dogra along with other senior officers’ inaugurated a Badminton tournament at the office of DC Stamps.

The Departmental Badminton Court was also inaugurated by the Additional Commissioner on the occasion, which was followed by men and women singles and doubles matches in which several officers and officials of JKSTD participated with zeal and enthusiasm.

Interacting with media on the sidelines of the event, the Additional Commissioner said that the aim of such mental and physical health initiatives would be a regular feature for the department. She added that sports and mental well-being sessions for staff members would yield several benefits including stress reduction; creating a more positive work atmosphere, team building, and increased productivity besides numerous health benefits.

Namrita Dogra, further said that sports will ensure enhanced focus to improve concentration and can positively impact the quality of work performed by clerical staff besides maintaining work-life balance. She highlighted that taxation is a high stress job and officials and officers working in such an atmosphere shall benefit from these activities.

The Additional Commissioner also thanked Commissioner, JKSTD, Dr Rashmi Singh for her unwavering support to all the initiatives for the welfare of employees.

Earlier, STO Sofia Akther, who is also the coordinator for sports activities delivered a welcome address. She informed me about the fixture of matches and elaborated rules.