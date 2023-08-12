JKTPO bestows organic certificates upon Saffron growers

Srinagar, Aug 12: A momentous occasion unfolded today at the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), as organic certificates were bestowed upon saffron growers of District Pulwama by Commissioner Secretary Industry and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh as part of “Meri Maati Mera Desh” initiative, aptly named “Maati Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan.”
The event was organised by Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in association with InvestIndia under National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).
This milestone event marks a significant stride towards recognizing and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the region.
Addressing the business community on the occasion, Vikramjit Singh emphasized the need to embrace change by pursuing organic certification for their products. He further highlighted the potential of expanding the organic umbrella to include products such as cherries, garlic, apples, and more.
“Embracing the change towards organic certification is not only a strategic move for businesses but also a responsible choice towards promoting a sustainable future,” the Commissioner Secretary said. “We encourage entrepreneurs and producers to take advantage of this opportunity and register their products for organic certification. This not only adds value to their offerings but also contributes to the overall well-being of consumers and the environment”, he added.
The Commissioner Secretary urged businesses to explore the organic potential of various products that are yet to come under the organic ambit. He specifically mentioned cherries, garlic, apples, and several other items that possess qualities that could be enhanced through organic cultivation practices. He added that bringing these products into the organic fold would not only cater to niche markets but also align with the growing demand for healthier alternatives.