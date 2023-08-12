JKTPO bestows organic certificates upon Saffron growers

The event was organised by Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in association with InvestIndia under National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

This milestone event marks a significant stride towards recognizing and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

Addressing the business community on the occasion, Vikramjit Singh emphasized the need to embrace change by pursuing organic certification for their products. He further highlighted the potential of expanding the organic umbrella to include products such as cherries, garlic, apples, and more.