JKTPO, DPIIT organise mega buyer-seller meet at SKICC

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vivek Bharadwaj highlighted various strengths of J&K that play vital role in boosting our economy by way of exports. He underlined the importance of following up even after the BSM is completed as it allows sellers to understand market demand through buyers.

Delivering the keynote address at the Buyer-Seller Meet, Additional Secretary, DPIIT GoI, Sumita Dawra spoke about harnessing the immense potential of ODOP products by extending market access. She emphasized the world-class quality of Kashmiri products and discussed ways to address challenges to facilitate trade.