JKTPO organises Export Awareness Workshop for district Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) today organized an export awareness workshop for potential exporters in association with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Department of Posts, FIEO and various other export institutions.

The workshop is in continuation of the planned events to be held across the UT to promote exports from all districts of Jammu & Kashmir under the District as Export Hub Scheme/ODOP initiative.

The series of workshops were initiated on the directions of Principal Secretary to Industries & Commerce, Prashant Goyal, this being the ninth district-level workshop in a row after Udhampur, Kishtwar, Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Doda Pulwama, and Anantnag.