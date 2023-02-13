JKTPO organises Export Awareness Workshop for district Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) today organized an export awareness workshop for potential exporters in association with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Department of Posts, FIEO and various other export institutions.
The workshop is in continuation of the planned events to be held across the UT to promote exports from all districts of Jammu & Kashmir under the District as Export Hub Scheme/ODOP initiative.
The series of workshops were initiated on the directions of Principal Secretary to Industries & Commerce, Prashant Goyal, this being the ninth district-level workshop in a row after Udhampur, Kishtwar, Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Doda Pulwama, and Anantnag.
The emphasis of the workshop was to boost and support exports from UT of J&K with a focus on developing each district as an export hub under the District as Export Hub/ODOP initiatives.
The beneficiaries were briefed regarding the potential of their products for exports, countries to be targeted and procedures of exports.
JKTPO has bought all export agencies/stakeholders to grassroot level through thesedrives.
Special focus was given on ODOP products and other focus products of district Srinagar including Paper Machie, Silk Carpet, Walnut wood carving, pashmina shawls etc.
The detailed sessions were conducted by the experts on the benefits of exports, the process of getting an Import/Export code, endorsing local products to an international market, credit linkages for exports and credit risk insurance facilities.
AK Bhushan, Deputy DGFT, J&K, during his address, apprised the participants of the role of DGFT in international trade. He reflected upon the kind of documentation and procedures necessary for entering the international business/IEC registration and other related issues.