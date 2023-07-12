JKTPO organises Export awareness workshop in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 12: In an effort to promote and facilitate exports from District Ganderbal, an Export Awareness Workshop cum E-commerce Onboarding event was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) under the aegis of Industries & Commerce Department.
A statement said that the event was organised as per the directions of Vikramjit Singh Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce and under the guidance of Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director, JKTPO in collaboration with District Administration Ganderbal.
This event brings together esteemed speakers and industry experts from Government of India and other renowned organizations, such as DGFT, APEDA, MYSTORE, ONDC, Walmart vriddhi, and FIEO.
The workshop aims to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge to local businesses looking to expand their operations in the global market.
The Export Awareness Workshop cum E-commerce Onboarding event serves as a platform for entrepreneurs, exporters, and aspiring businesses to learn about the intricacies of export procedures, e-commerce strategies, and international trade best practices. During this opportunity, participants interacted with experts and gained a comprehensive understanding of the export landscape, along with insights into leveraging e-commerce platforms for enhanced global reach.
The forum was addressed by AK Bhushan, Dy Director from DGFT who informed participants about Government policies, export regulations, step by step procedure of generating Import/Export code and other available incentives which provided attendees with crucial information to navigate the complex export ecosystem.
Davinder Kumar Tyagi, Asst. Director MSME, J&K conveyed participants about various schemes/incentives/benefits offered by Ministry of MSME, Government of India and special focus was laid on the schemes endorsing exports among MSME sector.