JKTPO organises ‘Investor-Startup Meet’ for startups

Khalid Jahangir, MD JKTPO talked about the role and efforts of JKTPO in providing markets and investor connections to startups in J&K. He added that 100+ unicorn Startups are coming up from different parts of India and there is huge potential of growth opportunities for Startups from J&K. He emphasized on more such programs to connect J&K based Startups for funding opportunities.

Amit Singal, Founding Partner - Fluid Ventures talked about his investment portfolio of more than 100+ Startups. He said many people from J&K are working on their Startup ideas in other metro cities. He guided startups regarding how to prepare their Startup pitch deck and storytelling Skills. He advised founders to focus on research work before starting a venture rather than making assumptions about consumer behavior and market demand.