JKTPO organises ‘Investor-Startup Meet’ for startups

Jammu, Dec 10: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) on Saturday organised an Investor Startup Meet for J&K based Startups to interact, discuss and network with prominent Investors
The meet was held at the Conference Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Bhawan in the presence of other Startup ecosystem stakeholders.
The objective of this Meet was to provide opportunity to J&K based StartUp founders for pitching their venture ideas in front of investor and other Startup ecosystem stakeholders in order to receive seed funding and building relationships for exploring growth opportunities.
Khalid Jahangir, MD JKTPO talked about the role and efforts of JKTPO in providing markets and investor connections to startups in J&K. He added that 100+ unicorn Startups are coming up from different parts of India and there is huge potential of growth opportunities for Startups from J&K. He emphasized on more such programs to connect J&K based Startups for funding opportunities.
Amit Singal, Founding Partner - Fluid Ventures talked about his investment portfolio of more than 100+ Startups. He said many people from J&K are working on their Startup ideas in other metro cities. He guided startups regarding how to prepare their Startup pitch deck and storytelling Skills. He advised founders to focus on research work before starting a venture rather than making assumptions about consumer behavior and market demand.
Prof (Dr.) Abha Rishi, CEO, Atal Incubation Centre-BIMTECH talked about AIC-BIMTECH and different kinds of offerings for Startups by them. She talked about the importance of the Startup incubation program and working with incubators, investors, and other startup ecosystem stakeholders. She explained about debt funds and different schemes for Startup fundraising.
70+-year-old Startup founder G. D. Sharma from Anmol Shakti FPC working in a special type of mushroom cultivation pitched his venture and attracted the attention of the visiting team members.