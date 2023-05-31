JKTPO organises ONDC onboarding drive in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) today organised a successful onboarding drive on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network at JKEDI, Pampore.
A statement said that this initiative, in collaboration with ONDC Seller Partner MyStore, aims to facilitate the onboarding of local sellers, artisans, retailers, small merchants, and traders onto the ONDC platform to gain access to a vast digital marketplace.
More than 75 local entrepreneurs participated in the drive and 30 were registered on-spot from various sectors viz Handloom & Handicrafts, Agro and Food, manufacturing sector, etc.
JKTPO is continuously organising such activities including onboarding on e-commerce platforms to enable local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products across the world.
The onboarding drive is a significant milestone in the continued efforts of JKTPO and ONDC to foster economic growth and promote digital commerce in Jammu and Kashmir. It builds upon the success of the ONDC awareness workshops that have been conducted since September 2022 in both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir. These workshops have helped create awareness about the benefits of leveraging the power of democratisation of e-commerce through ONDC and expanding their reach beyond traditional boundaries.