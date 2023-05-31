JKTPO organises ONDC onboarding drive in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) today organised a successful onboarding drive on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network at JKEDI, Pampore.

A statement said that this initiative, in collaboration with ONDC Seller Partner MyStore, aims to facilitate the onboarding of local sellers, artisans, retailers, small merchants, and traders onto the ONDC platform to gain access to a vast digital marketplace.

More than 75 local entrepreneurs participated in the drive and 30 were registered on-spot from various sectors viz Handloom & Handicrafts, Agro and Food, manufacturing sector, etc.