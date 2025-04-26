JKTPO organises RAMP awareness workshop at Poonch

Poonch, Apr 26: Continuing its efforts to promote awareness and outreach for the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), in association with the SPIU – Grant Thornton Bharat LLP and the District Industries Centre (DIC) Poonch, successfully organised a district-level awareness workshop at Dak Bunglow, Poonch.

The workshop is part of a larger series of district-level initiatives being conducted across Jammu and Kashmir under the RAMP scheme to enhance understanding of various support mechanisms available to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These workshops aim to foster an enabling ecosystem for MSME growth through focused interventions, capacity building, and improved access to markets and finance.

The workshop was chaired by ACR Poonch, Mohd Sayeed, who underscored the significant role of MSMEs in the district’s economic growth. He encouraged MSME units and stakeholders to utilise the support mechanisms provided by the RAMP scheme to boost productivity, enhance market access, and strengthen institutional linkages.

DIC General Manager, Khalid Hussain Wafa remarked that this workshop is to build awareness and capacity among MSMEs, stakeholders and implementing agencies under the RAMP initiative

The workshop saw active participation from MSME entrepreneurs, stakeholders of self-employment schemes, officials from the Industries and Commerce Department, ITI students, representatives from financial institutions, and other notable attendees.

The workshop provided an overview of the RAMP scheme’s objectives, key components, and various programs being rolled out for the benefit of MSMEs in the Union Territory.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from JKTPO/SPIU emphasised the importance of proactive participation by MSMEs to fully leverage the opportunities provided under the scheme. They also outlined the upcoming initiatives and encouraged entrepreneurs to connect with DIC and JKTPO for further support and guidance.

The District Industries Centre, Poonch, also facilitated an interactive session where participants raised queries and shared feedback on challenges faced at the grassroots level. These insights will help shape future interventions under the RAMP framework to make them more responsive to local needs.

The RAMP scheme, supported by the World Bank and the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, aims to strengthen MSME competitiveness, build resilient enterprises, and catalyse sustainable growth across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKTPO remains committed to empowering MSMEs and creating a robust industrial ecosystem through continued engagement and collaboration with stakeholders at the district level.