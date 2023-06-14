JKTPO organises Walmart Vriddhie, Commerce onboarding drive in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), under the guidance of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and supervision of Managing Director JKTPO, organised a successful onboarding drive on Walmart Vriddhi at JKEDI, Pampore today.

More than 45 local entrepreneurs participated in the drive and 25 were registered on-spot from various sectors including Handloom and Handicrafts, Agro and Food, manufacturing sector and others.

Pertinently, JKTPO is continuously organising such promotion activities including onboarding on e-commerce platforms to enable local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products across the world.

The onboarding drive is a significant milestone in the continued efforts of JKTPO and Walmart Vriddhi to foster economic growth and promote digital commerce in Jammu and Kashmir. These workshops have helped create awareness about the benefits of leveraging the power of e-commerce through Walmart Vriddhi and expanding their reach beyond traditional boundaries.