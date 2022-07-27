JKTPO organises webinar for startups

Jammu, July 27: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in association with best-in-class incubator T-Hub Telangana organised a webinar for J&K based Startups to prepare StartUp Pitch Deck and make J&K StartUp founders ready for delivering presentations for fundraising opportunities.
The objective of this webinar was to educate and train startup founders about preparing pitch decks, effective presentation skills and good storytelling to impress and convince Investors to raise funds for their StartUp ideas.
Managing Director, JKTPO, Dr Devansh Yadav spoke about the J&K StartUp ecosystem and their programs for StartUps. He talked about providing the right kind of environment and creating local job opportunities for J&K youth to stop migration. He also mentioned JKTPO's upcoming event dedicated to J&K StartUps and bringing Investors from across the nation to attend & interact with local StartUps.
He shared his views about the importance of collaboration between JKTPO and T-Hub Telangana in order to foster the Startup culture and ecosystem in J&K.
The Guest Speaker, Vinutha Ralapalli, who is a Chartered Accountant with over a decade of StartUp ecosystem experience and currently heads StartUp investments and ecosystem at GMR Innovex explained in depth the fundraising process, Types of Funding, Quantum of money to be raised for StartUps, Things to do before and during StartUp idea pitching. She also discussed different elements of a StartUp Pitch Deck and their importance. She also took and answered the questions of participants during the webinar.
JKTPO in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education J&K is planning to organize Innovation Summit 2022 in the month of September 2022. Interested StartUps can register at www.jktpo.in for more updates.