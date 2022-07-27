JKTPO organises webinar for startups

The objective of this webinar was to educate and train startup founders about preparing pitch decks, effective presentation skills and good storytelling to impress and convince Investors to raise funds for their StartUp ideas.

Managing Director, JKTPO, Dr Devansh Yadav spoke about the J&K StartUp ecosystem and their programs for StartUps. He talked about providing the right kind of environment and creating local job opportunities for J&K youth to stop migration. He also mentioned JKTPO's upcoming event dedicated to J&K StartUps and bringing Investors from across the nation to attend & interact with local StartUps.