JKTPO participates in 45th India Carpet Expo at Bhadohi

India Carpet Expo brings together national and international traders, industry leaders and craftsmen, to drive economic growth and promote handicraft in the country. The carpets from Jammu and Kashmir showcased uniqueness in design and skilled craftsmanship of carpet industry of the UT to more than 2000 national and 150 international visitors/investors.

The exhibitors from the UT showcased a variety of unique range of GI tagged silk carpets and woollen carpet at the event.

Special media interaction with carpet exporters from J&K was organized to understand the current advancements in the hand-weave carpet industry empowerment and their success stories to encourage more entrepreneurs from the UT of J&K.

Exhibitors received excellent response and numerous B2B meets were conducted with national and international visitors/buyers. Ample business leads, approximately more than 150, were generated by the exhibitors, which, in turn, are expected to generate good business for them.