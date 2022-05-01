JKTPO participates in AAHAR 2022 at New Delhi

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) participated in AAHAR 2022- International Food and Hospitality Fair, a flagship B2B event organized by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) in conjunction with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).
Pertinently, JKTPO sponsored and facilitated agro and food processing based registered entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services in the exhibition.
Major exhibitors participated in the event included Kashmir Walnut Overseas Private Limited, Agrotech Enterprises, Kanwal Foods and Spices Private Limited, BST Organics, Rama Milk Food, Himalayan Bioorganic Foods Private limited, Sarveshwar Foods Limited, SuCh Food Processor, Pampore Saffron Farmers Producer Company Limited, Valley Exotics Private Limited, Hari Niwas Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.
MD, JKTPO, Ankita Kar, said that the participation in AAHAR 2022 has ensured National and International market connect and exposure to the agro and food processing based entrepreneurs and exporters from J&K. This would help them to further grow their business and enhance global competitiveness, she added.
The 33rd edition of the event had been organized from April 26 to April 30, 2022 at the iconic venue of Pragati Maidan (New Delhi). AAHAR is one of Asia's best-known brands in Food and Hospitality shows. Exporters from different segments of agricultural products including geographical indication products, processed food, organic and frozen food products have participated in the fair.
JKTPO regularly organizes and participates in various activities like Buyer-Seller Meets, Trade Fairs, Exhibitions, Conferences and Seminars at the National and International levels. For participation in these events, exporters, entrepreneurs and sellers from J&K can register themselves on JKTPO’s website - www.JKTPO.in.