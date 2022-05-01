JKTPO participates in AAHAR 2022 at New Delhi

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) participated in AAHAR 2022- International Food and Hospitality Fair, a flagship B2B event organized by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) in conjunction with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Pertinently, JKTPO sponsored and facilitated agro and food processing based registered entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services in the exhibition.

Major exhibitors participated in the event included Kashmir Walnut Overseas Private Limited, Agrotech Enterprises, Kanwal Foods and Spices Private Limited, BST Organics, Rama Milk Food, Himalayan Bioorganic Foods Private limited, Sarveshwar Foods Limited, SuCh Food Processor, Pampore Saffron Farmers Producer Company Limited, Valley Exotics Private Limited, Hari Niwas Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.