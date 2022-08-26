JKTPO participates in India Geographical Indications Fair 2022

Jammu, Aug 26: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) has participated in India Geographical Indications (GI) Fair 2022 scheduled from August 26-28 at India Expo Centre and Mart, Noida, a flagship B2B event organized by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH).
MD, JKTPO, DrDevanshYadav mentioned that the participation in India GI Fair 2022 have given exposure to the GI Tag product users of agro and food processing and Handloom & handicraft-based members from J&K to showcase their qualities & strengths & uniqueness, this would help the members to generate more authenticate business enquiries and tie-ups for further business growth nationally and Internationally.
He mentioned, that J&K has 9 GI tagged Products (Kani Shawl, Kashmir Pashmina, Kashmir Sozani Craft, Kashmir Saffron, Kashmir Paper Mache, Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, Basmati, Kashmiri Hand Knotted Carpet) and many more are in pipeline to get GI tag. Basohli Painting from Kathua is likely to get GI Tag very soon.
The collective intellectual heritage and ethos of GI Tagged products of India is constituted in this show with International Buyers. India GI Fair aims to connect these invaluable native products, to connoisseurs and clientele of the global market.
He stated that the prime objective of JKTPO is to promote, organize, manage and participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in India and abroad on regular basis to promote J&K Industries and enhance its global competitiveness. JKTPO also build, supports, maintains, increases and promotes trade-related activities and infrastructure in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
JKTPO sponsored & facilitated 10 GI registered users from J&K to showcase their product or service to enhance their visibility during the exhibition as well as to build business connections. The Exhibitors were Pampore Saffron Farmer Producer Company Limited, Sarveshwar Foods Limited, Meeras Carpet Weavers Industrial Co-Operative Limited, Golden Arts, J&K State Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation, BasohliVishwasthali Art and Painting Handicrafts ICS Ltd., MehnatKash Kashmir Weavers Handloom Cooperative Society, Corporate Suppliers, M/S KhawajaAijazHussain& Royal Pashmina Crafts
JKTPO organizes various activities like Buyer-Seller Meets, Trade Fairs, Exhibitions, Conferences, Seminars, and Business delegations to name a few. Industries from Jammu & Kashmir should become members of JKTPO to get updated about upcoming initiatives & activities and leverage the opportunities for business networking & growth.