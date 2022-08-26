JKTPO participates in India Geographical Indications Fair 2022

MD, JKTPO, DrDevanshYadav mentioned that the participation in India GI Fair 2022 have given exposure to the GI Tag product users of agro and food processing and Handloom & handicraft-based members from J&K to showcase their qualities & strengths & uniqueness, this would help the members to generate more authenticate business enquiries and tie-ups for further business growth nationally and Internationally.

He mentioned, that J&K has 9 GI tagged Products (Kani Shawl, Kashmir Pashmina, Kashmir Sozani Craft, Kashmir Saffron, Kashmir Paper Mache, Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, Basmati, Kashmiri Hand Knotted Carpet) and many more are in pipeline to get GI tag. Basohli Painting from Kathua is likely to get GI Tag very soon.