JKTPO participates in India Soft International ICT exhibition

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (J&K TPO), is taking part in the 22nd edition of the India Soft International ICT exhibition and conference, which is being held at PragatiMaidan in New Delhi from March 23 to 25, 2022.

Pertinently, JKTPO is one of the partners in the event being organized by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) sponsored by Union Ministries of Commerce & Industry besides Electronics & IT respectively.