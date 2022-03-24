JKTPO participates in India Soft International ICT exhibition

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (J&K TPO), is taking part in the 22nd edition of the India Soft International ICT exhibition and conference, which is being held at PragatiMaidan in New Delhi from March 23 to 25, 2022.
Pertinently, JKTPO is one of the partners in the event being organized by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) sponsored by Union Ministries of Commerce & Industry besides Electronics & IT respectively.
The event is aimed to assist the global outreach of the Indian Electronics and IT Industry and will bring to the forefront many enterprising ventures under one roof, providing a unique opportunity for global companies looking for innovative solutions. The focus sectors for the event included fintech, cyber security, smart solutions, electronic hardware, cleantech, machine learning and connected fields.
MD JKTPO, AnkitaKar, said that the event is an ideal opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir ICTE industry to display its strengths and make business connections with global tech leaders across the globe.
INDIASOFT 2022 has two major concurrent events showcasing the convergence of Electronics Hardware, IT and Telecoms in one place.
First, the India IoT World 2022 expo will bring together a large number of Indian enterprises offering economical solutions based on the use of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things while the second is the 29th Convergence India event covering Telecoms products and services.