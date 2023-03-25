JKTPO participates in Source India Bangladesh Exhibition by TPCI in Dhaka

The participants from J&K received very good responses in this B2B event. M.A Khan from Being Well India quoted - “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude for the fantastic event “Source India Bangladesh” that JKTPO organized at Dhaka. It was truly an incredible experience, and I can’t thank you enough for all the hard work and effort that went into making it a success”. From VKC Nuts Gagan Jain said “The event was well organized and a great networking opportunity amongst the companies attending.