JKTPO participates in Source India Bangladesh Exhibition by TPCI in Dhaka

Jammu, Mar 25: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) participated in Source India Bangladesh 2023 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Exhibition was organized by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) with the support of the Department of Commerce, Government of India.
The event was inaugurated by Pratik Negi, First Secretary, Economic and Commerce, High Commission of India, Dhaka in presence of Md. Anowar Hossain-General Secretary, Bangladesh Food Stuffs Import and Suppliers Association (BAFISA) and Abul Kalam Azad -Secretary General, Bangladesh Chemical Importers & Merchant Association.
This event provided the gateway for the Food Processing Companies, Basic Chemical, Dyes and Pigments, and Edible Chemicals sectors of India to enter the Bangladesh market. The event was a perfect B2B platform for our manufacturers to showcase their products under one roof in the Bangladesh Market. This event has provided an interactive platform for our delegates to generate business through product displays, and direct interaction with the Buyers.
JKTPO in collaboration with TPCI, facilitated the participation of 9 entrepreneurs of J&K from the Agro and Food Processing industry for the event from J&K. The J&K exhibitors received a very good response from the buyers and around 500+ business leads were generated by them in the event. Products like Saffron, Canned Cherries, Honey, Fresh Fruits, Walnuts, Dry fruits, Aromatic oils, etc received very good responses from buyers.
The participants from J&K received very good responses in this B2B event. M.A Khan from Being Well India quoted - “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude for the fantastic event “Source India Bangladesh” that JKTPO organized at Dhaka. It was truly an incredible experience, and I can’t thank you enough for all the hard work and effort that went into making it a success”. From VKC Nuts Gagan Jain said “The event was well organized and a great networking opportunity amongst the companies attending.