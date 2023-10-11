JKTPO showcases J&K's rich heritage at Eastern Himalayan Trade Fair 2023

An official spokesperson in a statement said that the event took place in Assam Engineering Institute Playground, Chandmari, Guwahati which attracted buyers, visitors, traders and enthusiasts from across Northeast region and India.

The Eastern Himalayan Trade Fair is a flagship event aimed at celebrating and promoting the unique cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and traditional expertise that different regions in India have to offer. With Jammu and Kashmir being a treasure trove of ancient traditions and indigenous practices, the participation of exhibitors, artisans, farmers from J&K in this event played a crucial role in highlighting the UT’s exceptional products.